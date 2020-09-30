ST. PAUL — David J. “Dave” Kuchta, 51, of St. Paul died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church. The Revs. Rayappa Konka and Samuel Beardslee will concelebrate the Mass. A meal will immediately follow the Mass in the Parish Life Center.
CDC guidelines will be followed and face masks are highly recommended. Peters Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
David was born on Oct. 3, 1968, at Yankton, S.D., the son of Marvin H. and Patricia A. (Perk) Kuchta.
Dave and his family lived in various communities in Nebraska as he was growing up. In 1982, they moved to Ashton, where he attended Loup City Public School and graduated from Loup City High School in 1988.
He married Jodine L. Nielsen on Oct. 21, 2000, at Palmer. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends. Over the years he worked at Delicious Foods, Sam’s Club, Monfort’s, Coca-Cola, Terminix and was currently working at Stetson Building Supply in Grand Island.
Dave enjoyed spending time at the river with his dogs, kayaking and line dancing. He loved to joke and tease with people and cooking. His family all loved his macaroni salad and jambalaya.
He is survived by his children and spouses, Kyle and Shayla Nielsen of St. Paul, Katelin and Mike Coghlan of St. Paul, Ryan Jurgensen and Sarah Gumb of Ravenna and Coy Kuchta of St. Paul; three grandchildren, Kailey Coghlan, Hayden Coghlan and Aubrie Nielsen; his parents, Marvin and Patricia Kuchta of St. Paul; siblings and spouses, Curtis and Maggie Kuchta of St. Paul, Donald and Jane Kuchta of Lincoln, Cindy and Scott Uhing of Lincoln and Robert and Melinda Kuchta of Grand Island; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joe and Frances Perk and Louis Criscentia Kuchta; godfather, Richard Kuchta; and dear friend, Amy Geiger Nowak.
