ST. PAUL — David J. “Dave” Kuchta, 51, of St. Paul died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln.

David was born on Oct. 3, 1968, at Yankton, S.D., the son of Marvin H. and Patricia A. (Perk) Kuchta.

Dave and his family lived in various communities in Nebraska as he was growing up. In 1982, they moved to Ashton, where he attended Loup City Public School and graduated from Loup City High School in 1988.

He married Jodine L. Nielsen on Oct. 21, 2000, at Palmer. The couple later divorced, but remained good friends. Over the years he worked at Delicious Foods, Sam’s Club, Monfort’s, Coca-Cola, Terminix and was currently working at Stetson Building Supply in Grand Island.