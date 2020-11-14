David Bailey, 86

David M. Bailey, 86, of rural Grand Island died of cardiac arrest Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Public visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at All Faiths Funeral Home. To help protect others, face masks are required.
A Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designations.
Dave was born March 26, 1934, on a family farm in Colfax County, the son of Glen and Ellen (Andersen) Bailey. He was raised on the farm northeast of Schuyler and graduated from Platte Center High School, Class of 1952.
He was united in marriage to Josephine “JoAnn” Pensick on April 16, 1955. Dave and his father started Bailey Digging Service. The name of the company later changed to Bailey Septic Service. He and JoAnn also owned and operated Ye Old Hideaway, which was located on South Locust. For many years, Dave bartended at Fonner Park Clubhouse.
His enjoyments included gardening and fishing. He was blessed with the ability to out-fish anyone.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 65 years, JoAnn; their children, Dan Bailey, Vicki Hellbusch, Mike (Stacy) Bailey, Bruce Bailey and Brian Bailey, all of Grand Island; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; special niece, Melinda Bailey and her daughter, Snové; and cousins, Rebecca, Rose, Blohm and Pam.
He was preceded in death by his mom and stepfather, Ellen and John Monie; his father, Glen; daughter, Christine; twin brother, Daniel; brother, James; and aunt, Irene Hahn.
