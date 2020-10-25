 Skip to main content
David Schmidt, 54

David W. Schmidt, 54, of Grand Island, died after a short illness Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis Skilled Care Unit in Grand Island, with his family at his side.

Dave’s life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate.

CDC recommended guidelines will be followed and face masks are required.

Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family. Memorials are suggested to the family. You are encouraged to sign Dave’s guest book and view his video at www.curranfuneralchapel.com under his obituary.

More details will appear later.

