David Schmidt, 54

David W. Schmidt, 54, of Grand Island, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at CHI St. Francis Skilled Care Unit, in Grand Island, after a short illness, with his family at his side.

Dave’s life will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Third City Christian Church. Pastor Scott Jones will officiate. CDC-recommended guidelines will be followed, and face masks are required. Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.

Dave was born May 7, 1966, in Faribault, Minn., the son of Jim and Laura (Warden) Schmidt. He lived in the Minnesota area until the age of 5 when his family moved to Yankton, S.D. There he attended Beatle Elementary and Yankton Jr. High School. His family then moved to Burwell where Dave received his high school education. He was active in choir, basketball, football and cross country.

Following high school, Dave worked for Great Plains Asbestos Removal until 1986, when he was in a near-fatal accident leaving him permanently disabled. In 1989, Dave was united in marriage to Debra Spilinek and to this union three children were born: Jordan, Hailey and Devon. Throughout his life, Dave had a few odds-and-ends jobs, but his main job was as a stay-at-home dad.