Deacon Robert Puhalla Sr., 73

Deacon Robert Emil Puhalla Sr., 73, of Grand Island, entered Heaven’s gates Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka and priests of the Grand Island Diocese. To help protect others, face masks are required. Entombment of ashes will be in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.
Family will be greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
Robert was born Sept. 17, 1947, at Pawnee City. He was the oldest son of Emil and Josephine (Weber) Puhalla. He was raised on the family farm outside of Steinauer and graduated from Table Rock Public High School in 1965.
Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army, received training as a clinical specialist medic and served one year in Vietnam in the 1st Cavalry Division as a 91C. Upon returning stateside he married the love of his life, Susan Jean Davis, on “the hottest day possible,” July 12, 1969. They resided at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas, until his discharge in 1970.
They returned to Nebraska and welcomed three very special children into their lives, Keisha Anne (Tom) Mudloff, Robert Emil (Angela) Puhalla Jr. and Ann Marie (Carl) Pedersen. Robert treasured his children as much as they treasured him.
Robert had an unwavering faith in God. After many years in the computer programming field, he pursued his calling from the Lord to serve the church. He was ordained a deacon in May 2010, at St. Mary’s Cathedral, where he had been a member since 1980. After “retiring” in 2018, he dedicated over 40 hours a week to his faith. The community, the church and the parishioners were very dear to Deacon Robert.
Robert’s other enjoyments in life included reading, dancing with his clogging dance group, time spent on the firing range and trying new recipes to share with his family and flying.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Susan.
In addition to his children, he is also survived by his siblings, Ronald (Beverly) Puhalla, Elaine (Arlyn) Parde, Evelyn Puhalla, and Emma (Rick) Penkava; grandchildren whom he absolutely treasured, Caitlin (Chase), Shauna, Whitney, Alivia, Erin, Cerise and Matthew; and his beloved great-grandchildren, Jamesson, Khyreese, Landen, Sophia and Serianne; as well as numerous other family members whom he loved dearly.
Memorials are suggested to St. Mary’s Cathedral in Robert’s memory. All Faiths Funeral Home is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.