Deacon Robert Puhalla Sr., 73

Deacon Robert Emil Puhalla Sr., 73, of Grand Island, entered Heaven’s gates Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Celebrating Mass will be the Rev. James Golka and priests of the Grand Island Diocese. To help protect others, face masks are required. Entombment of ashes will be in the Cedarview Cemetery near Doniphan. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army.

Family will be greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. with a vigil service beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at St. Mary’s Cathedral.

Robert was born Sept. 17, 1947, at Pawnee City. He was the oldest son of Emil and Josephine (Weber) Puhalla. He was raised on the family farm outside of Steinauer and graduated from Table Rock Public High School in 1965.

Robert enlisted in the U.S. Army, received training as a clinical specialist medic and served one year in Vietnam in the 1st Cavalry Division as a 91C. Upon returning stateside he married the love of his life, Susan Jean Davis, on “the hottest day possible,” July 12, 1969. They resided at Fort Bliss Army Base in El Paso, Texas, until his discharge in 1970.