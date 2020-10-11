Dean Kjar, 62

WOOD RIVER — Dean Robert Kjar, 62, of Wood River passed away April 19, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. Memories to be shared at 4 p.m.
Due to health issues of several family members in attendance, masks will be required. Masks will be available for those who do not bring one.
The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.
Dean was born to Carl J. and Lea (Gillen) Kjar of Lexington on Oct. 29, 1957. He graduated from St. Ann’s High School in 1976 and he enlisted in the Marine Corps following his graduation. He completed his basic training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. Duty stations include Yokosuka, Japan, and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was medically discharged with Crohn’s disease in 1979, and later received permanent retirement status from the Marine Corps.
He married Pamela Shellhammer of Loveland, Colo., on Dec. 15, 1979. Forty years of marriage produced two daughters, Beth Kjar of Minneapolis, and Laura (Jeff) McQuinn of Grand Island.
Following his service to our country, Dean and Pam farmed in the Lexington area until relocating to Colorado in 1983. Dean obtained his master plumber license in Colorado while working for Allen’s Plumbing and Heating. In 1992, Dean and his family returned to Nebraska and established Double D Plumbing and Heating in Wood River. Dean thoroughly enjoyed his work because he loved meeting and working with the people of the Wood River community.
Dean was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River, and he was active in the Wood River Community Choir, St. Mary’s parish, and St. Mary’s music ministry. He volunteered to serve on various civic committees and organizations, including the Hall County Regional Planning Commission, the Wood River Centennial Community Foundation and was a past board member of the Wood River Community Club.
In 2013, Dean was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis; in connection with his MS treatments, in January 2020, Dean was diagnosed with a brain infection called progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy.
Two of Dean’s favorite mottos that he embraced wholeheartedly included “if you’re going to be up, you might as well be happy” and “control the controllables.” Dean was an avid sports fan and he shared his knowledge through coaching youth sports and officiating middle and high school activities. His favorite hobbies included camping, fishing and spending time with his family.
Those left to mourn and cherish Dean’s memory include his wife; two daughters; a son-in-law; two grandsons, Ryker and Graham McQuinn; three sisters, Sherry (Terry) Christensen, Jan (Bill) Jacquot and Kathy (Dave) Hofferber; his mother-in-law, Patricia Trostel; and many cousins, nephews, nieces and extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his two older brothers, Ken Kjar and Rollie Kjar; and his father-in-law, Wally Shellhammer.
Memorials can be sent to the National M.S. Society, the Wood River Centennial Community Foundation or the family.
