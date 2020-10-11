Dean Kjar, 62

WOOD RIVER — Dean Robert Kjar, 62, of Wood River passed away April 19, 2020, at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wood River. Memories to be shared at 4 p.m.

Due to health issues of several family members in attendance, masks will be required. Masks will be available for those who do not bring one.

The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page.

Dean was born to Carl J. and Lea (Gillen) Kjar of Lexington on Oct. 29, 1957. He graduated from St. Ann’s High School in 1976 and he enlisted in the Marine Corps following his graduation. He completed his basic training at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. Duty stations include Yokosuka, Japan, and Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. He was medically discharged with Crohn’s disease in 1979, and later received permanent retirement status from the Marine Corps.

He married Pamela Shellhammer of Loveland, Colo., on Dec. 15, 1979. Forty years of marriage produced two daughters, Beth Kjar of Minneapolis, and Laura (Jeff) McQuinn of Grand Island.