Debra Blodgett, 64

CENTRAL CITY — Debra Lynn (Shull) Blodgett, 64, of Central City died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City, with Deacon Don Placke officiating.

Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Due to the pandemic, masks or face coverings will be required and individuals are all asked to properly social distance at all services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Debra Lynn was born on Jan. 30, 1956, in Central City to Gerald D. and Jacquelyn L. (Eastwood) Shull. Debra grew up in the Palmer area and graduated from Palmer High School in 1974. On Aug. 7, 1974, Debra married Thad Blodgett at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City. Following their marriage, she would graduate from Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings in 1977. In 1978, she gave birth to their first son, Clifford, followed by their second son, Gregory, in 1981.