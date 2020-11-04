Debra Blodgett, 64

CENTRAL CITY — Debra Lynn (Shull) Blodgett, 64, of Central City died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, at Solt-Wagner Community Room in Central City, with Deacon Don Placke officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. until service time at Solt-Wagner Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Due to the pandemic, masks or face coverings will be required and individuals are all asked to properly social distance at all services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Condolences may be left for the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
Debra Lynn was born on Jan. 30, 1956, in Central City to Gerald D. and Jacquelyn L. (Eastwood) Shull. Debra grew up in the Palmer area and graduated from Palmer High School in 1974. On Aug. 7, 1974, Debra married Thad Blodgett at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City. Following their marriage, she would graduate from Mary Lanning School of Nursing in Hastings in 1977. In 1978, she gave birth to their first son, Clifford, followed by their second son, Gregory, in 1981.
Debra and Thad made their home in Hastings, where she was a registered nurse at Mary Lanning Hospital. They remained there until 1996. She was a very passionate and caring nurse even after her health no longer allowed her to work. The family then moved to Fort Dodge, Iowa, for seven years, and in 2003 an opportunity to own and operate Woody’s Bar and Restaurant in Central City presented itself, so they moved back.
Even with her health not being great, she was still a loving caregiver, as she took care of her mother, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, and many other family members. She was born to be a nurse and caretaker. She was always worried about others before herself.
She also enjoyed getting to be Mrs. Santa Claus every year, but her greatest love of all was taking care of her family and especially her six grandchildren. She loved them all as much as she could, and they loved her the same.
Debra was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Central City, Palmer Legion Auxiliary, and several Fibromyalgia support groups.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Thad of Central City; her sons, Clifford (Julie) Blodgett of Kansas City, Mo., and Gregory (Michele) Blodgett of Lincoln; her sister, Dianne (Albert) Benaivdz of Grand Island; and her six grandchildren, Izah, Jacob, Declan, Robert “Wally,” Courtney and Ronan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and mother- and father-in-law.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.