Delbert ‘Mike’ Runyon, 40

Delbert Michael “Mike” Runyon, 40, of Grand Island passed away Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

Services will be held at a later date.

Mike was born March 21, 1980, in St. Charles, Mo., son of Deborah Runyon and Tim Roth.

Mike earned his GED while living in Grand Rapids, Mich., and met the mother of his children.

Having lived various places, Mike held down a variety of odd jobs. His most recent and favorite was working at Taco John’s. He loved to interact with the customers and his co-workers. He was a Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved driving his Mustang. Mike always brought sarcasm and humor to any situation. He was easy going and made friends with everyone he met. Mike will be missed greatly for his love for his fellow man and compassion for those in need.