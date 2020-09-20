Delbert Stueven, 84

Delbert G. Stueven, 84, of Grand Island. passed away Sept. 17, 2020, at Woodlands at Hillcrest in Lincoln.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home, with the Rev. Daniel Williams officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Delbert was born Dec. 20, 1935, at Grand Island to William and Alma Stueven. He grew up in the Grand Island area and graduated from Grand Island Senior High. He was united in marriage to Julie Moss on July 5, 1964.
Delbert was a skilled commercial builder for more than 20 years with John Claussen & Sons before taking over his father-in-law’s farm. He was a member at the Platt-Duetsche. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin. He liked polka dances and playing cards.
Delbert and Julie created the Stueven Charitable Foundation for students at Northwest High School. Over the past couple years, Delbert renewed his relationship with his daughter and her family and put his faith in the Lord. These decisions had a transforming effect on the final years of his life as he enjoyed peace in his heart and fellowship with his daughter’s family.
He is survived by a daughter, Shelley Mallory (Patrick); grandsons, Luca, Noah and Micah Mallory; and sister, Joan Jensen (Don).
He was preceded in death by parents; spouse, Julie Stueven; and brother, LaVern Stueven (Delores).
Condolences can be left at www.livson.com.
