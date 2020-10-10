Dennis Bartunek, 64

Dennis R Bartunek, 64, of Grand Island died Oct 7, 2020, at Grandview Apartments in Grand Island.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will officiate. Inurnment will be in Highland Park Cemetery in Ravenna.

Dennis Bartunek was born April 16, 1956, in Rockville to Delvin and Matilda (Spotanski) Bartunek.

Dennis grew up in Rockville, where he attended St Mary’s Parochial School.

He was united in marriage to Bonnie Dimmitt on June 16, 1980, in Clay Center.

He worked at Lukasiewicz in Farwell for several years. He also worked Friesen’s Motor Company in Sutton and, after moving back to Grand Island, he started at Schuppans.

Dennis loved fast cars and trucks. He loved to tinker with things and fix them, and he could sit down and draw anything he wanted, but his most favorite thing was fishing (never telling us his secret spots). Later in life his health became bad, which was very hard on him since it kept him from doing the things he loved. He made an impact on many lives and will be dearly missed. RIP Denny.