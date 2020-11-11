Dennis Bennett, 76

ELBA — Dennis D. Bennett, 76, of Elba died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Cotesfield Cemetery. Pastor Jim Garfield will be officiating. CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Dennis was born on Jan. 13, 1944, in North Loup to Chester M. and Ruth M. (Warner) Bennett.
He grew up in Howard, Sherman and Valley counties, graduating from North Loup-Scotia High School in 1962. Dennis entered the U.S. Army in 1963, and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1967, and finished his inactive reserve commitment in 1969.
He returned to the Hall and Merrick county area, where he worked at the ordnance plant until 1969, and then the Postal Service, from which he took an early retirement in the early ’90s.
After retirement, he ranched in Custer and Howard counties, then began working off the ranch at Monfort Meat Packing in Grand Island as a penman. Upon moving to Norfolk, he began working at Great Dane in Wayne and then at Casey’s in Norfolk before retiring.
He married Dianne Ribeiro on March 1, 1968, in South Dakota. The couple had three children: Wendy, Levi, and Amanda. The couple divorced in 1989. Dennis married Arjean Borgmeyer on Nov. 13, 1999, and later divorced in March 2005.
Dennis enjoyed cattle auctions, ranching, western movies and collecting miniature cattle sculptures.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son and daughter-in-law, Levi and Christina Bennett of Lincoln; daughters and son-in-law, Wendy and Paul Dzingle of Elba and Amanda Bennett of St. Paul; stepson and stepdaughter-in-law, Todd and Sheila Borgmeyer of Norfolk; stepdaughter, Ann Borgmeyer of Norfolk; brother and sister-in-law, Al and Delores Bennett of Palmer; sisters, Eleanor Piskorski of Ord and Norma Kosisek of Colorado Springs, Colo.; five grandchildren, Cy Bennett, Jaden Dzingle, Justice Bennett, Amber Dzingle and Deven Hansen; and two great-grandchildren, Tito and Niko Bennett.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth Bennett and Keith Bennett; and brother-in-law, Tom Kosisek.
Condolences may be directed to the family at www.jacobsengreenway.com.
