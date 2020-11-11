Dennis Bennett, 76

ELBA — Dennis D. Bennett, 76, of Elba died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Cotesfield Cemetery. Pastor Jim Garfield will be officiating. CDC guidelines will be followed. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.

Dennis was born on Jan. 13, 1944, in North Loup to Chester M. and Ruth M. (Warner) Bennett.

He grew up in Howard, Sherman and Valley counties, graduating from North Loup-Scotia High School in 1962. Dennis entered the U.S. Army in 1963, and was honorably discharged from active duty in 1967, and finished his inactive reserve commitment in 1969.

He returned to the Hall and Merrick county area, where he worked at the ordnance plant until 1969, and then the Postal Service, from which he took an early retirement in the early ’90s.