Dennis Bennett, 76

ELBA — Dennis D. Bennett, 76 of Elba died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Cotesfield Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. CDC guidelines will be followed.

More details will appear later.