 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis Bennett, 76

Dennis Bennett, 76

ELBA — Dennis D. Bennett, 76 of Elba died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Brookefield Park in St. Paul.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at the Cotesfield Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. CDC guidelines will be followed.

More details will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts