INAVALE — Dennis D. Holtzen, 79, of Inavale, died Monday, Aug. 3 at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17 at the Assembly of God Church in Red Cloud with the Rev. Steve Wilson officiating. Interment will be at the Walnut Creek Cemetery in Inavale.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud and 8 a.m. to service time Monday at the church.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
