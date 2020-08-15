INAVALE — Dennis D. Holtzen, the son of Ellen (Carpenter) and Herman Holtzen, was born Feb. 25, 1941, in Aurora. He departed this life Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud at the age of 79 years, 5 months and 5 days.
Dennis grew up in the Aurora community and received his formal education attending the Aurora schools. A veteran of the armed forces, he served with the United States Army.
Dennis farmed in the Aurora area. He possessed a passion and skill in working with large animals and worked for a time with the Aurora Veterinary Clinic. For a number of years Dennis was employed with Fonner Park and the race track in Grand Island. He later moved to the Red Cloud area, where he farmed and ranched.
He was united in marriage with Elaine Talkington on Sept. 11, 1971, in Missouri. They continued to live on the farm southwest of Inavale, where he was a stockman and farmer. Dennis was particularly adept at working with horses.
Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Elaine Holtzen; a sister, Ilene Schuett, of Chapman; brothers, Jim Holtzen and wife, Grace, of Aurora, Joe Holtzen and wife, Judi, of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Gerald Holtzen of Aurora; sister-in-law, Sharon Nunnenkamp, and husband, Bob, of Aurora; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Ellen and Herman Holtzen; a brother, Larry Holtzen; sister-in-law, Joy Holtzen; and a brother-in-law, Herman Schuett.