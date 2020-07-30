CENTRAL CITY — Dennis Allen Palm, 72, of Central City, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Merrick Medical Center in Central City.
A Celebration of his life will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Dennis and Diane’s home (1989 “O” Road, Central City, NE 68826).
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Danbury Cemetery, in Danbury, Iowa. The family requests casual attire.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.
