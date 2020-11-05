Derek Hack, 40

FREMONT — Derek J. Hack, 40, of Fremont passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the Fremont Alliance Church, 16th and Lincoln St. Pastor Tom Nevius will officiate.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, also at the church. A memorial fund will be established for teaching and coaching organizations.

Derek was born April 24, 1980, in Grand Island to LuAnn (Wiegert) and Monte Hack.

He grew up in Fremont and was a 1999 graduate of Fremont Senior High school. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Education from Dana College in Blair in 2003. He then taught at Milliken Park Elementary in Fremont, Morley Elementary in Lincoln and coached boys basketball at Lincoln East High School, then Catlin Elementary School in Omaha and coached at Omaha Burke High School. At the time of his death, he was substitute teaching at D C West in Valley, working at Tru-Green Lawncare and helping his dad, Clint, in his flooring business. Derek’s passion was teaching and coaching.