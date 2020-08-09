Derek A. Lindstrom, 37, of Grand Island died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Hastings as a result of a car accident. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at All Faiths Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Husker apparel is requested for visitation and services.
CDC guidelines will be followed for both the visitation and service. Face masks are requested. We are trying to protect those most vulnerable.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Derek was born April 7, 1983, in Grand Island, son of Douglas Lindstrom and Lanette (Clark) Friesen.
Derek graduated from Northwest High School in 2001. He earned his autobody technical degree from Laramie Community College.
Derek was employed by Standard Iron, Chief Industries and currently was the sales manager at Thermo King Christensen in Grand Island.
Derek was always on the go. He was an avid volleyball player and traveled to many tournaments. Personal fitness was important to Derek and HealthPlex was like a second home to him. He loved Husker sports and watched football, volleyball and basketball.
He was a proud father and adored his kids. His family will miss his energy and his smile.
He is survived by his mother, Lanette (Don) Friesen, of Grand Island; father, Douglas Lindstrom, of Wichita, Kan.; children, Malachi, Jocelyn and Luka; the mothers of his children, Sasha Zulkowski and Deanna Floodman; stepfather, Jeff Mason; sister, Jennifer (Ryan Snyder) Mason of Grand Island; half-siblings, Brett Lindstrom of Kansas, Paige Carver of Florida and Abby Lindstrom of Kansas; stepbrothers, Aaron Friesen and Andrew Friesen of Scotia; stepsister, Amber Friesen, of Fort Worth, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles and extended family and friends.
Derek was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leonard Clark; and uncles, Michael Clark, Larry Clark, Marty Clark and Scott Lindstrom.
