Devlin Richard Kenney, 37, of Grand Island died on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.
Service and celebration of Devlin’s life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Daniel Naranjo will officiate.
There will be a time of visitation from noon until the time of the service.
Devlin was born in Kearney on July 7, 1983, the son of James and Diane (Taubenheim) Kenney. The family moved from Amherst to Grand Island and Devlin attended Grand Island schools.
On July 25, 2006, he married the mother of his daughters, Karla Rosete. Devlin had several places of employment. Most recently he worked at JBS.
As a young man, Devlin was confirmed at Peace Lutheran Church. He would talk about his faith and discuss his views on various Bible verses without hesitation.
He loved to fish, ride his motorcycle, and especially loved spending time with his girls. He was always building or piecing something together. He wouldn’t take “no” for an answer … he would figure out a way to make it work.
Those who will cherish his memory include his father, James Kenney of Grand Island; his mother, Diane (Rick) McIntosh; his daughters, Kaitlin, Evlin and Alaina; and his son, Jesse.
He is also survived by brothers, Derrick (Megan) Kenney of Phillips, Michael Kenney (Stephanie Duennerman) of Lincoln and David Kenney of Omaha; stepbrothers, Joshua McIntosh of Kearney and Jonathan McIntosh of Grand Island; stepsisters, Amber (Mark) Roy of Palmer, Amanda McIntosh (Brad Miller) of Virginia, Emily (Kyle) Steinhauser of Lincoln and Sarah McIntosh of Omaha; and many other extended family.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Virgil and Ruby Kenney; maternal grandparents, Maurice and Evelyn Taubenheim; and uncles, Dennis Taubenheim and Daniel Taubenheim.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.