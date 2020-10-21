Dexter Hart, 69

SAYRE, Pa. — On the morning of Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, Dexter Gene Hart, beloved son, father and brother, passed away at the age of 69.
At Dex’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. No flowers are requested but if desired, donations can be made in his name to the ALS Association at bit.ly/3jh4hf1 or mailed to The ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.
Dex was born in 1950 to Darlene Hart in Hastings. He was her third child. In 1961, his mother married Harold James “Jim” Adams and they had three additional children. Dex graduated from Palo Verde High School in Tucson, Ariz. He served in the Navy on the USS Taussig during the Vietnam War and received the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal.
He attended Contra Costa College in San Pablo, Calif., for culinary arts. His adventurous spirit took him to Alaska with two friends. He had intended to return after a summer but became enthralled with Alaska and didn’t return to live in the lower 48 states for 10 years. While in Alaska he met his wife, Barbara “Bobbie” Jean Rogers, and embraced her five children as his own.
Dex was a kind, quiet and private man with a tremendous heart and love of life. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in the Alaskan wilds. He loved the Alaskan culture, to the point of looking like a mountain man and would joke that he would get a haircut once a year, whether he needed it or not. He was liked by everyone who met him and made friends easily.
He is survived by his father, Harold Adams; his siblings, Stephen (Linda) Hart, Melba (Gene) Hernandez, Jo (Kenneth) Burl, James (Bobbie) Adams, John (Sara) Adams; and his children, Michael Rogers, Cheryl Percey, Jeffery Rogers; and multiple grandchildren, nieces, nephew, great-nieces and nephews and great-great nephews and nieces; his aunt, Ann (Lyle) Armstrong and aunt, Vera (Sherrill) Sims as well as cousins. He has left a tremendous hole in the hearts and lives of those who loved him.
Dex was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Pearl Buettgenback; his mother, Darlene Adams; his wife, Barbara Hart; his daughter, Terri Forrester; and his son, John Rogers.
