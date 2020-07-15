LINCOLN — Diane Lunberry was born on Aug. 28, 1956. She passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020, in her home, with her husband by her side.
She is survived by her husband, Ken; son, Ryan (Emmary); daughter, Jennifer (Shawn Day); mother and stepfather, Mona and Cleo Beberness; brothers, David Jaixen and Ronald Jaixen; sisters, Susan Kowalski, Linda Woldruff, Cathy Hickey, and Margie Wilson; and stepsister, Candi Launer. She is also survived by her beloved pug, Girdie.
She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Jaixen.
Loved by her family, she will be missed and in our hearts every day.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane Lunberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.