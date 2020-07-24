HASTINGS — Richard J. “Dick” Davey, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home, holding hands with his wife.
Dick was born on Feb. 23, 1933, in Hastings to B.G. and Alma Davey, the youngest of three sons. He grew up in Hastings and graduated from St. Cecilia Catholic High School in 1951. He attended Hastings College until he was drafted into the Army. Dick served in Korea from March 1953 to January 1955.
Dick married his high school sweetheart, Mavis Mahoney, on Feb. 12, 1955. They had two daughters: Nancy and Denise. He worked for Burlington Railroad, Consolidated Motor Freight, P.I.E. Nationwide and Industrial Irrigation. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge, Elks Country Club, and Disabled American Veterans and was an acolyte and lector for St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Dick was an avid sports fan throughout his life. He played Legion baseball, basketball and football in high school, and was a lifelong Huskers fan. He and Mavis were loyal fans to both St. Cecilia High School and Hastings College sports and often traveled to cheer on their teams. He also enjoyed attending and following the many sports and activities of his daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren throughout the years. In true Dick fashion, he developed many friendships along the way.
Dick’s favorite pastime was golf. He always said he wanted to play until he matched his wife’s hole-in-one. His family assumes he’s already working on that goal up in heaven!
Dick was baptized into the Catholic faith and continued that practice throughout his life. He courageously fought his battle with cancer. Because of his faith, he was ready to go home to his Heavenly Father.
Through it all, he never lost the quick-wit personality everyone loved. He touched many lives and was cherished by those who knew him as a loving husband, proud Dad, wonderful Papa, and dedicated friend.
Dick is survived by his wife and best friend of 65 years, Mavis; daughters, Nancy (Mike) Cary of Littleton, Colo., and Denise (Mike) Spilinek of Grand Island; grandchildren, Lindsay (Jeff) Bertrandt of Big Bend, Wis., Geoff Spilinek of Raymore, Mo., Richard “Drew” (Kathleen) Spilinek of Antioch, Calif., Allison (Todd) Earley of Littleton, Colo., and Rachel (Bobby) Sharkey of Parker, Colo.; seven great-grandchildren; brother-in-law and his wife, Larry and Bernie Mahoney of Iowa City, Iowa; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Robert (Ellen) Davey and Wilford Davey; and sister-in-law and her husband, Diane and Loras Baumhover.