Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ADAMS AND HALL COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT... AT 121 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR SHELTON TO NEAR JUNIATA. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 10 MPH. PENNY SIZE HAIL WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GRAND ISLAND, HASTINGS, WOOD RIVER, DONIPHAN, CAIRO, JUNIATA, ALDA, PROSSER AND HANSEN.