LOUP CITY — Donald J. “Don” Ference, 86, of Loup City died Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Richard Piontkowski will celebrate the mass. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City, with military honors by the Loup City American Legion Post 48.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Josaphat’s, with a Knights of Columbus Rosary at 6 at the church. All COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines will be followed, with masks highly recommended at the Visitation, Vigil Service and Mass. The Rosary and Mass will be livestreamed on the Higgins Funeral Home Facebook page. Higgins Funeral Home in Loup City is in charge of arrangements. You can sign Don’s guest book at higginsfuneralhomelc.com.
Donald John Ference was born Sept. 6, 1933, at Loup City to John Thomas and Anna Catherine (Lech) Ference. He grew up in Loup City, where he attended school before returning to the farm. He was drafted into the United States Army Jan. 28, 1954, and honorably discharged on Jan. 27, 1956. He was stationed at Angel Island near San Francisco, Calif. While stationed there he met the love of his life, Georgia Mae Felicia Connelly, at a dance on base. They were married Feb. 2, 1957, at Holy Name Catholic Church in San Francisco. They returned to Sherman County, where he farmed until retirement. He was also employed at the Ordnance Plant near Grand Island, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Loup City, and Burlington Northern Railway for 22 years until retirement. He was a member of St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church. He was a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 5455. He was a Legionnaire at Post 48 in Loup City. He was an avid sponsor of 4-H and FFA in Sherman and Valley Counties, supporting his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with family. He enjoyed farming and working with livestock until his health declined.
He is survived by his children, Colleen (Dave) Gnewuch of Grand Island, Margaret (Fritz) Boersen of Grand Island, Steven (Berna) Ference of Gretna, Dennis Ference and special friend (Victoria) of Loup City, David (Christie) Ference of Ord, Michael Ference of Loup City, Alice (Luke) Benes of Valparaiso and William (Cindy) Ference of Loup City; 25 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Evelyn Nabity, Camille Ference, Sr. Ann Ference and Delphine (Al) Cyr; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Georgia Mae Felicia Ference; father and mother; and infant grandson, Justin Boersen.