Donal Bard, 90

CENTRAL CITY — Donal W. Bard, 90, of Central City died on Oct. 31, 2020, at Bryan East in Lincoln.

As per Donal’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.soltwagnerfuneral.com.

Donal was born on Oct. 3, 1930, in Osceola. Donal was a graduate of Wahoo High School and attended Luther College at Wahoo. He served as a Marine during the Korean War and was a member of the American Legion and VFW.

Donal was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He owned a grocery store in Palmer and worked at a mobile home factory in Central City.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Laura Bard, and two brothers, Vance and sister-in-law, Pearl Bard, and Dale and sister-in-law, Mary Bard.