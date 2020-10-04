 Skip to main content
Donald A. Loeffelbein, 85

OMAHA — Donald A. Loeffelbein, 85, of Omaha, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his home. Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Adam Snoberger officiating. Visitation will be an hour prior to the services. Burial of ashes will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. A full obituary will follow. Apfel Funeral Home in Grand Island is assisting the family.

