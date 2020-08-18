CHARLES CITY, Iowa — Donald “Don” Sinner, Sr., 82, of Charles City, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Loup City.
A visitation will be held at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21. Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines and to please wear a face covering; thank you for your understanding.
Donald “Don” Harley Sinner, Sr., the son of Harley and Gennie (Bays) Sinner, was born Aug. 26, 1937, in Loup City. Don lived a long, loving, and productive life. He graduated from Wood River High School in 1954, got his B.S. from University of Nebraska in 1958, and M.S. from West Virginia University in 1961. His professional career took him across the county: as a chemical engineer in West Virginia (Union Carbide), director of engineering in Minnesota (Ecolab), director of EPA compliance in Ohio, director of EDA compliance in Minnesota (Solveig), and finally as an engineer in Charles City.
He was known for his moral compass and unmatched work ethic. He loved collecting antiques, managing his farm, and Nebraska football. He was loved by family for his unmatched compassion, always being ready to lend a helping hand, and his respectful relationships. Don will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Living family members include his wife, Dorothy; sister, Elinor Wood; sons, Don Jr. and Daniel; daughter, Juliette; daughter-in-law, Lorine; grandchildren, Alysha and Tristan; stepchildren, Kim Buchanan and Mike Cuozzo; sister-in-law, Hermine; and nine nephews and nieces, Pam, Tammy, Cheri, Troy, Deb, Cynthia, Jim Jr., Mary and David.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harley and Geenie; first wife, Sharon; second wife, Galina; brother-in-law, Jim Ellison; and brother-in-law, Jim Wood.
