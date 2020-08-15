DONIPHAN — Donald G. Staley, 69, of Doniphan died Aug. 13, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island.
A celebration of life service will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at the Northshore Church in Hastings. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Don was born Sept. 15, 1950, in Wichita, Kan., to Delbert and Crystinia (Gumm) Staley and grew up there. On June 8, 1971, he was united in marriage to Carol Culp in Austin, Texas. After attending Life Bible College, the couple toured as children’s evangelists around the county. He built and performed with puppets, magic, clowns and costumes in an effort to bring kids to know Jesus.
Don then spent 20 years as a schoolteacher, children’s pastor and youth director. He was president of Nevada’s “Just Say No” program. In his retirement years, Don kept busy with lighting and set design for local churches.
Many of you remember Don’s smiling face at his various positions, including pharmacy tech at the North Walmart. In his “spare” time he did over-the-top wedding decorations for some local lucky brides.
Don will be missed by his wife, Carol, of Doniphan, and his mother.