Donald Kiser, 87

Donald D. Kiser, 87, of Grand Island, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at his home.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Livingston-Sondermann Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Ray Stone officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, with family present from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Grand Island following the service.
Mr. Kiser was born April 11, 1933, in St. Paul to John and Rose Kiser. He married Velma J. Funkhouser on Sept. 19, 1952. Mr. Kiser was a metal lath worker and supervisor for over 40 years. Don helped build the First United Methodist Church on Capitol Avenue from the ground up. He also restored the train and many roofs at Stuhr Museum. He built the Copper Bell at Grandma Max’s on I-80 and Highway 281 and cut all the metal for 18 horse barns at Fonner Park. He supplied water to people after the 1980 tornadoes from his windmill.
Don worked on many business’s roofs and churches all over Nebraska and more states. He never worried about falling off the steep roofs! He has had many people, even out of our state, stop to see his metal art at his home acreage west of Grand Island.
Don would lend a hand to anyone who needed help and always had a good sense of humor. He was a member in the Eagles Club and Eagle Campers. He was also a member of the United Methodist Church and Saddle Club. Don loved dancing, he also restored antique cars and tractors.
Survivors include four daughters and three sons-in-law, Karolynn and Mark Larson of Denver, Kathryn and Daniel Reimers of Cairo, Laura and Timothy Herbert of Holdrege and Janet Ostergard of Grand Island; one son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Tina Kiser of Alda; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Rose Marie Mueller, of Littleton, Colo; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Raymond and Carol Kiser of Lincoln, and Larry and Susan Kiser of St. Paul; a sister-in-law, Jessie Kiser, of Dannebrog; and a special friend, Phyllis Rathman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Velma Kiser; a sister and brother-in-law Lorraine and Clarence Brabander, of St. Libory; brother, a David Kiser, of Dannebrog; a brother-in-law, Albert “Swede” Mueller; and niece, Jennifer Kiser.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
