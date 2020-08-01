Donald R. Koskovich, 87, of Grand Island died Sunday, April 19, 2020, at home, with his loving family by his side.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Leo’s Catholic Church in Grand Island. Burial of ashes will be at 2 p.m. Thursday in Elgin at the St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery with military honors.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Donald “Don” Koskovich was born in Petersburg on Jan. 2, 1933, the son of Adam and Rose (Hovley) Koskovich. Don grew up in Petersburg and attended St. Johns Catholic School. He then worked for his father in the construction business until he joined the U.S. Army in May 1953. Following his discharge in May 1955, he worked for Koskovich TV & Electric where he learned the electrical trade. He eventually earned a Master Electrician license.
Don was united in marriage to Delores Josten on April 4, 1959, in Elgin. To this union four children were born, Tami, Tom, Todd and Terry.
In 1966, Don started working for Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus as an electrician. In 1971, he went to work for Gifford Hill, a manufacturer of center-pivot irrigation machines, as field engineer and troubleshooter. In 1979, Don spent time in Egypt installing center-pivots.
He enjoyed working in the irrigation business and in 1987, he joined Waterman Industries of Exeter, Calif.; a manufacturer of irrigation gates, valves and equipment. Don worked as a salesman and territory manager until his retirement on June 30, 2002. Following retirement, he and Delores serviced and repaired surge water control valves.
He is a member of St. Leo’s Catholic Church and the American Legion. Some of enjoyments included fishing and traveling.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 61 years, Delores; their children, Tom (Julie) Koskovich of San Angelo, Texas, Todd (Darcy) Koskovich of Papillion, and Terry (Brenda) Koskovich of Denver; five grandchildren; a stepgrandchild; two great-grandchildren and a brother and sister.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Tami; his parents, Adam and Rose Koskovich; his parents-in-laws, Hubert and Elsie Josten; and a brother and sister.