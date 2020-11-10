PROSSER — Donald “Larry” Graham, 81, of Prosser passed away Nov. 1, 2020, at home.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Doniphan with the Rev. Adam Sughroue officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Concordia Cemetery in rural Juniata.

Memorials may be given to St. Ann's Catholic Church in Doniphan.

Visitation and rosary will be at 7 p.m. Friday at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings.

Larry was born on Oct. 23, 1939, in Hastings to Clifford and Mildred (Roberts) Graham. He graduated from Juniata High School in 1957. Donald served in the U.S. Air Force from May 1, 1961, to Sept. 29, 1965, and then served in the Nebraska Air National Guard. He married Sandra Boltz on Feb. 26, 1961, in Wood River.