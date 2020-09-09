Donald Lewis, 96

Donald Wier Lewis, 96, of Grand Island passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
Per Don’s wishes, he will be cremated and inurned in Broken Bow at a private family service at a later date.
Don was born on July 9, 1924, in Anselmo to Ralph and Ica (Condron) Lewis. He attended rural school and graduated from Anselmo High School in 1942.
On Oct. 19, 1947, Don was united in marriage to Carol Anderson in Broken Bow. He worked for the State of Nebraska until 1948, and for Arrow Seed Company in Broken Bow until 1954, when he moved his family to Plymouth, Ind. Here he worked for Agway Inc. in the procurement division. In 1976, he left Agway to join Hofler Seed Company in Nora Springs, Iowa, to be a plant manager. He served on the Crop Improvement Association Board during his employment there. In 1991, Don retired and returned to Grand Island.
Don was a former member of the Moose, Platt Duetsche, AARP and Eagles. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling and watching Nebraska football.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Sheryl Imada of Jacksonville, Fla., and Sandra Pearre of Grand Island; granddaughters, Jillian Bereki of Lake Forest and Veronica Cushing of Grand Island; great-granddaughter, Payton Bereki; great-grandson, Lucas Bereki; and brothers, Richard Lewis of Brownsville, Texas, and Darrell Lewis and Darlene Schueller of Seattle, Wash.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Carol; and four brothers, Kenneth Lewis, Gene Lewis, Robert Lewis and William Lewis.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.