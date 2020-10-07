Donald Loeffelbein, 85

OMAHA — Donald A. Loeffelbein, 85, of Omaha, passed away peacefully at his home Oct. 1, 2020.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island.

Visitation will be an hour prior to the services, starting at 10 a.m. Burial of ashes will follow in Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Don and his family are grateful for the loving care provided by St. Croix Hospice at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to St. Croix Hospice of Omaha, Trinity Lutheran Church of Grand Island, or St. Mark’s Lutheran Church of Omaha.

Don was born Oct. 17, 1934, in Grand Island to Albert and Amanda (Langenheder) Loeffelbein. He grew up attending Trinity Lutheran School and Grand Island Senior High, where he graduated in 1952.

On June 29, 1957, Don married Mary Lou McDermott. The couple raised four children.

Don served in the United States Army. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad for 43 years, in Grand Island and, later, in Omaha, until he retired. Golf was a favorite hobby for Don. He worked at Stone Creek Golf course for 19 years.