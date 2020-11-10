 Skip to main content
Donald Miller, 97

WOOD RIVER — Donald E. Miller, 97, of Wood River died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wood River United Methodist Church, with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Wood River Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church. For those in attendance, face masks and proper social distancing will be required.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. More details will appear later.

