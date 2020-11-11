Donald Miller, 97

WOOD RIVER — Donald E. Miller, 97, of Wood River died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wood River United Methodist Church, with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Wood River Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Wood River United Methodist Church. For those in attendance, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Don was born June 8, 1923, on the farm near Beaver Crossing to Beryl and Ruth (Larkin) Miller. The family moved to a farm in Valley County, south of Ord, in 1926. He attended Country School District 66 for eight years, and graduated from Ord High School in 1940. He was involved in 4-H and Future Farmers while in high school.

After high school, Don farmed with his grandfather and father for a short time before going to the Navy. He served during World War II aboard the USS Midway. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Machinist Mate 3C. Don was proud to have served his country.