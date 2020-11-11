Donald Miller, 97

WOOD RIVER — Donald E. Miller, 97, of Wood River died Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Heritage at Sagewood in Grand Island.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Wood River United Methodist Church, with Pastor Trudy Hanke officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Wood River Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the Wood River United Methodist Church. For those in attendance, face masks and proper social distancing will be required. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Don was born June 8, 1923, on the farm near Beaver Crossing to Beryl and Ruth (Larkin) Miller. The family moved to a farm in Valley County, south of Ord, in 1926. He attended Country School District 66 for eight years, and graduated from Ord High School in 1940. He was involved in 4-H and Future Farmers while in high school.
After high school, Don farmed with his grandfather and father for a short time before going to the Navy. He served during World War II aboard the USS Midway. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Machinist Mate 3C. Don was proud to have served his country.
On July 20, 1946, he married Dorothy Blackwell at the Hillside Methodist Church in Hillside, N.J. The couple moved to Central City in 1947, and lived there for five years. During that time they were joined by children, Carol Ann and Glen Charles, both of whom died in infancy.
They bought a farm south of Wood River in 1952, and ran a Grade A dairy for eight years. Don always had cattle and hogs beginning in the late 1930s. They were blessed with sons Leroy and Allan, who took over the family farm and were joined later by grandson Mark.
Dorothy passed away on March 3, 1989. They had enjoyed square dancing, church activities and a memorable trip to the Holy Land. Don took many trips in the U.S. and abroad during the 1990s.
Don married Catherine England on Nov. 6, 1999. The two moved into Wood River in 2004. The couple made many mission trips to Texas, Old Mexico and Louisiana. Catherine passed away on Jan. 18, 2020.
Don was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Wood River, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Shriners. He served on the Wood River Rural High School Board as secretary for 14 years, and was active in Farm Bureau for 65 years.
He is survived by sons, Leroy Miller of Grand Island and Allan (Joyce) Miller of Wood River; stepdaughters, Christine (Tom) Weitzel of Lincoln, Diana (Gary) Schuster of North Platte, Judy Trapp of Grand Island, Mary (Robin) Loving of North Platte and Jill (Jason) Bruhn of Kansas City, Mo.; grandchildren, Sonya Robison of Grand Island, Mark (Anna) Miller of Wood River and Jason Miller of Omaha; great-grandchildren, Everett, Adalyn, Charlie, Wyatt and Maggie; sister, Diane Coble of Lincoln; niece, Deedee Miller of LaMirage, Ariz.; and numerous stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy; second wife, Catherine; two infant children, Carol and Glen; a great-grandson, Michael John Robison; and a brother and sister-in-law, Dale (Charlotte) Miller.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
