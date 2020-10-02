Donald Van Bibber, 84

Donald James Van Bibber, 84, of Grand Island went to his Heavenly home Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Northridge Assembly of God, 3025 Independence Ave., with the Rev. Mark Oberbeck officiating. Livestreaming will be available at the Northridge Facebook page. Burial will be in the Grand Island Cemetery.

Visitation will be an hour before service time. Memorials are suggested to Edgewood Vista.

To help protect others, face masks are required. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Don was born April 16, 1936, at Grand Island, the son of Phillip and Thelma (McClurkin) Van Bibber. His mother died when Don was 7 years old and he was raised by his father and stepmom, Ella. He was united in marriage to Nancy (Frey) Davis on June 14, 1979.

He was employed as a supervisor at the Twin Rivers, worked for Grand Island Elevator, Canteen Vending and retired from Diamond Plastics following 12 years of service. Some of his enjoyments included riding motorcycles, camping, playing cards and spending time with family.