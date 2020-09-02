 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Weavers, 77

Donald Weavers, 77

Only $5 for 5 months

DONIPHAN — Donald L. Weavers, 77, of Doniphan, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Kearney.

Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rosedale United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Scott Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rosedale United Methodist Church.

Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.

A full obituary will appear later.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts