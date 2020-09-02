Donald Weavers, 77

DONIPHAN — Donald L. Weavers, 77, of Doniphan, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Kearney.
Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at the Rosedale United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Scott Evans officiating. Burial will be in the Rosedale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rosedale United Methodist Church.
Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A full obituary will appear later.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.