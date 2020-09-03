Donald Weavers, 77

DONIPHAN — Donald L. Weavers, 77, of Doniphan died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney.
A private family funeral service will be held, with burial in the Rosedale Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rosedale United Methodist Church. To protect those at high risk for COVID-19, attendees are all encouraged to wear a mask and maintain social distancing according to CDC guidelines. Apfel Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Donald was born Dec. 4, 1942, in Hastings to Howard and Twyla (Maine) Weavers. He grew up in Doniphan and graduated from Doniphan High School in 1961. After school he worked various farm jobs and then started farming on his own.
Donald was united in marriage to Mildred Snyder. They had two children: Lorraine and LeRoy. Donald began working for Hall County Roads Department in 1975. On June 29, 1985, he was united in marriage to Marcia Thede in Central City. The couple lived in Doniphan. He retired from the Roads Department in 2008 after 33 years.
Donald was a member of the Rosedale Church. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and woodworking.
Survivors of the family include his wife, Marcia of Doniphan; children, Lorraine Eagleton of Grand Island, LeRoy Weavers of Wood River and Vickie (Roger Stous) Rabideaux-Stous of Kansas City, Mo.; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Fredrick Weavers; sister, Elaine Goldenstein; and stepson, Gale Pearson.
