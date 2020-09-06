Donald Weber, 82

Donald J. Weber, 82, of Grand Island. died Monday, July 27, 2020, at Azria Health Broadwell in Grand Island.
Mr. Weber’s wishes were to be cremated. Memorial graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at the Inland Cemetery, east of Hastings. The Rev. Sheri Lodel will officiate. Military honors will be rendered by the United Veterans Honor Guard and the U.S. Army Honor Team.
Curran Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
Don was born June 12, 1938, in Colorado Springs, Colo., the son of Clarence C. and Verna O. (Clausen) Weber. Don grew up near Arnold, attending Gandy Grade School. He entered the U.S. Army on Jan. 31, 1956, serving until his honorable discharge on Jan. 30, 1959.
He returned to Nebraska and worked for several farmers around the Stapleton area. He married Rosemary Griffis on May 9, 1962, in Cozad. He began driving truck, hauling horses and hogs. Don drove for several companies, GI Express, GI Whitten, Riteway Trucking and Sunrise Express.
He married Magdalene M. Schulz Ochsner in 1986 in Grand Island. They lived in Grand Island while both working as a team driving truck. They were able to travel to all 48 continental states as well as Canada. They drove together for 15 years, Don retired in 2005. In retirement Don enjoyed fishing. Magdalene died Dec. 22, 2017.
He is survived by three sons and a daughter-in-law, David Weber of Lincoln, Donald Weber of Trumbull, and Dwayne and Barbara Weber of Doniphan; a daughter, Cassandra Weber of Hastings; a stepson and his wife, Ron and Chris Ochsner of North Platte; four brothers and a sister-in-law, Richard and Ardith Weber of Cozad, Kenneth R. Weber and O. Gene Weber of Hazelton, Kan., and Loren A. Weber of Wellington, Kan.; nine sisters and three brothers-in-law, Norma E. Linder of Wellington, Opal I. McCord of Wichita, Kan., Martha L. Tracy of Wellington, Kathy A. Weber of Perry, Okla., Linda R. Weber of Oxford, Kan., Beverly and Chuck Strangl of Wellington, Marla Y. and Dennis Strangl of Blackwell, Okla., Margaret R. Lattimer of Winfield, Kan., and Christine and Chris D. Schmidt of Kearney. Others left to cherish his memory include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Don was preceded in death by his wife, Magdalene; an infant daughter, Carman Weber, and daughter, Candy Weber; a son, Darrell Weber; two granddaughters, Hope Schulz and Christa Weber; and a grandson, Daniel Schulz; his parents; a sister, Mary A. Barnholtz; and two brothers, James L. and Terry L. Weber.
Memorials are suggested to the family’s choice or the Inland Cemetery.
