Donald Weight, 93

LOUP CITY — Donald D. Weight, 93, of Loup City died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Josaphat’s Catholic Church in Loup City. The Rev. Scott Harter will celebrate the Mass. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Loup City, with graveside military honors by American Legion Post 48 of Loup City and the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team.

A rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church, before the Mass. Social distancing and face masks will be required for the rosary and Mass. Peters Funeral Home of Loup City is assisting the family.

The Mass will be livestreamed on Peters Funeral Home Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/PetersFuneralHomeSP.

Mr. Weight was born on March 5, 1927, at Shenandoah, Iowa, the son of John and Leona (Surface) Weight. As a young boy his parents divorced and he moved to an orphanage in eastern Nebraska. He later moved to Poole and was raised by the Ernest and Lena Schneider family. He received his education in the Poole area and attended Ravenna High School.