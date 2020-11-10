Donna Bennett, 94

Donna was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cedar Rapids and the United Methodist Women. She had many enjoyments, including playing Bunco and the occasional casino trip with friends, along with bowling until age 91. Square dancing and going out to eat were some of her favorite things she enjoyed doing with Russ. She had a talent for sewing, allowing her to make clothes for her children as they were growing up, her daughters’ wedding dresses and many of the bridal party dresses, and many beautiful hand-sewn quilts. She was a hard worker who enjoyed her family, making a special place in her heart for each of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her faith was very important to her and she read her Bible daily. Her favorite hobby from childhood through adulthood was reading. She loved all holidays and decorated her house to reflect that, with her favorite being Christmas. The family gatherings were very important to her and Russell. She was a very classy lady and to honor her, the girls are all wearing sparkly masks and some of her jewelry at the funeral.