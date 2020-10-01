Donna Dominguez, 73, of Grand Island, died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at CHI Health-St. Francis.

Celebration of life service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct 3, at her son Shayne Jaros’ company, C&C Power Washing and Detail, 308 Willow St., Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Casual dress is requested and to help protect others, face masks are required.

All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Donna was born March 21, 1947, at Loup City, the daughter of Eugene and Donita (Amos) Hastings. She was raised in Ord, where she graduated from Ord High School Class of 1965.

Throughout her life, Donna shared her heart with others. She served as a Spanish Interpreter, taught Head Start and assisted immigrants with becoming United States citizens. She was known as Mom, Grandma and friend to many.