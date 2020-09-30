Donna Dominguez, 73, of Grand Island died Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.
A Celebration of Life service will be at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at her son, Shayne Jaros’, company, CNC Power Washing and Detail, 308 Willow St., Grand Island. Daniel Naranjo will officiate. Casual dress is requested and, to help protect others, face masks are required.
More details will appear later. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.