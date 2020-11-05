Donna Hicks, 68

Donna L. Hicks, 68, of Grand Island died Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at CHI Health St. Francis.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Apfel Funeral Home, with Bishop Duane Fuller officiating. Burial of ashes will be at a later date in Massachusetts. The memorial service will be livestreamed on the Apfel Funeral Home Facebook page. Memorials are suggested to the family.

Donna was born on July 6, 1952, in Gloucester, Mass., to Roland and Sylvia (Ruth) O’Brien. She grew up in Gloucester and attended Gloucester High School. She furthered her education in Boston, Mass., and Grand Island.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Damian (Brenda) Favazza of Grand Island; grandchildren, Alaura, Ashlyn, Amayah, Anton and Adleigh of Grand Island; and her siblings, Robert (Diane) O’Brien.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James O’Brien; and grandson, Mason O’Brien Favazza.

