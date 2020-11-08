CEDAR RAPIDS — Donna M. Bennett, 94, of Cedar Rapids passed away on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Boone County Health Center in Albion.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, with Rev. Vern Olson officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Cemetery in Cedar Rapids. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Levander Funeral Home of Cedar Rapids is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.