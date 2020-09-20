Donna Rasmussen, 83

AURORA — Donna M. Rasmussen, 83, of Aurora, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Memorial Community Care after a short battle with cancer.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Zion Lutheran Church north of Hampton. The Rev. Tim Wells will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Aurora Cemetery. Current CDC guidelines will be followed. Face masks are recommended but not required.
Condolences may be emailed to the family through the mortuary website at www.higbymortuary.com.
Donna, the daughter of Herbert and Lydia (Winter) Raduenz, was born Sept. 27, 1936, in Norfolk. She spent her childhood in Madison County, where she attended rural schools. Donna graduated from Norfolk High School in 1953.
Donna was married to Gordon Rasmussen on Jan. 23, 1955, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. They had three children, Marty, Debra and Shari. They moved to Aurora and Donna worked as a nurse’s aide at the old Aurora Hospital for four years. In 1964, they divorced and Donna worked as the bookkeeper for Ken’s Motel from 1965 to 1995. Donna was the executive director of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce for 35 years, which, at the time of her retirement in 2001, was the longest tenure in the state. She was the local KAWL News reporter from 1966-2001. Since retiring, Donna lived in Norfolk and Seward before returning to Aurora in 2011. Donna worked the evening visitations at Higby-McQuiston Mortuary.
Donna served on the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce Executives Board, and, in 1974, was elected as the first woman president. She served on several committees for the State Chamber, Cornhusker Better Business Bureau Board, Nebraska Industrial Development Association; member of South Platte United Chamber of Commerce; secretary-treasurer of Highway 14 Association for 13 years; Hamilton County AK-SAR-BEN Ambassador for 13 years; admiral in the Great Nebraska Navy; and member of American Legion Auxiliary Unit 16 of Norfolk.
Donna was named the Nebraska Future Business Leaders of America Business Person of the Year in 1996 and received the Nebraska Diplomats “Power Is-In-The Partnership” Award in 2001. She was also a member of the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.
Donna was an avid sports fan. She especially loved following the Huskers, the Aurora Huskies and her Norfolk Panthers.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three children, Marty (Nadine) Rasmussen of Vero Beach, Fla., Debra Stone of Yukon, Okla. and Shari (Mark) Burrus of Omaha: five grandchildren, Ashleigh Rasmussen, Kara Kinney, Mackenzie Rasmussen, Reagan (Adam) Stotz and Schuyler (Sarah) Burrus; and eight great-grandchildren, Summer Washburn, Kailynn Hammock, Drake Kinney, Hadley Mae and Faith Stotz, Ruby, Olive and Lilah Burrus. She is also survived by her sister, Arlene Mather of Norfolk; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Roger and Rita (Rasmussen) Jones of Minden, Bryce and Carol (Rasmussen) Bonness of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews, relatives and “good” friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Bill Stone; two brothers, Vernon and Darrel Raduenz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Gladys Rasmussen; brothers-in-law, Delmar Rasmussen and Dean Mather.
