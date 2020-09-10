Doreen Tennant, 76

Doreen A. Tennant, 76, of Grand Island passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at CHI Health Bergan Mercy in Omaha.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at All Faiths Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Kilstrom will officiate.
Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service.
Doreen was born Sept. 6, 1944, in Winner, S.D., to Leonard and Rose (Snow) Gish. She attended school mostly in the Winner and Hammil, S.D., areas, and graduated from Hastings High School in 1962.
On March 20, 1968, Doreen was united in marriage to Wayne Tennant in Omaha. To this union, four children were born.
Doreen was a member of the Spirit of Life Church and enjoyed working in the Women’s Ministry of the church and the Children’s Church/Nursery. Doreen loved her work in home health for the state of Nebraska. More than anything, she loved being with her family.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband, Wayne; children, Bethany Tennant-VanWinkle, Sean (Stephanie) Tennant, Brett Tennant and Shanna (Michael) Binderup; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, June (Dale) Scrivens; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Doreen was preceded in death by her parents and her eight brothers.
Online condolences may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
