Doris Morgan, 90

BURWELL — Doris Louise (Manning) Morgan, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, left us Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.
There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate. After the service, you are invited to the Morgan Ranch for a minimized version of a Mazy yard party at 3 p.m.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.
Doris, or “Mazy,” as many knew her, spent her life dedicated to her family. She was a true ranching matriarch, used to having cold baby calves and a variety of pets in the house — often under protest. Meal time was central to her life, and there was always an extra plate for company. She was an accomplished seamstress and always had a crocheting, knitting or quilting project on hand. She was strongly interested in the politics of the time and was an active member of the family business but always had energy for puzzles with her great-grandchildren.
Doris was born June 3, 1930, in Los Angeles to Nora and Leon Manning and her older brother, Robert. The family moved to San Jon, N.M., where she grew up working in her family cafe on Route 66. She married the love of her life, Dan, who at the time was driving a school bus but went on to do so much more. They married June 5, 1948, and in 1956, moved to the Sandhills of Nebraska with two little boys, a dog, a horse and seven yearlings.
Through the years, she never missed an event or a cattle or horse show in which her family was involved. Almost every wedding anniversary was spent attending the Nebraska Junior Hereford Show and she and Dan were the founders and leaders of the Trail Riders 4-H club. She enjoyed bridge and pinochle and built lifelong friendships from those groups. While raising her children, she was active with the American Hereford Auxiliary. She was also an active member of the Merry Matrons Extension Club and used that to improve her community. Doris took pride in her yard and cultivated flowers, vegetables and spent evenings on the deck enjoying her well-manicured lawn.
Doris is survived by her four children, Daniel, Ronald and wife, Kay, and Jeanne, all in Loup County, and her favorite, Jason, in Japan. She also has seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded by her husband of 41 years, Daniel; her brother, Robert; one grandchild, Charles; and one great-grandchild, Conner.
The family strongly suggest instead of flowers, memorials can be sent to the United Methodist Church or the Loup County Event Center or the Calamus Area Community Fund. The first Doris Morgan Memorial Democratic 3rd District fundraising dinner will occur in summer 2021 and will be an annual event.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.