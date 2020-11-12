Doris Morgan, 90

BURWELL — Doris Louise (Manning) Morgan, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many, left us Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at Cottonwood Cemetery in Burwell. Pastor Dennis Davenport will officiate. After the service, you are invited to the Morgan Ranch for a minimized version of a Mazy yard party at 3 p.m.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Hitchcock Funeral Home in Burwell.

Doris, or “Mazy,” as many knew her, spent her life dedicated to her family. She was a true ranching matriarch, used to having cold baby calves and a variety of pets in the house — often under protest. Meal time was central to her life, and there was always an extra plate for company. She was an accomplished seamstress and always had a crocheting, knitting or quilting project on hand. She was strongly interested in the politics of the time and was an active member of the family business but always had energy for puzzles with her great-grandchildren.