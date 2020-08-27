Doris Swartwood, 78

MASON CITY — Doris Robertson Swartwood, 78, of Mason City passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Basin Cemetery near Mason City. The Rev. Victor Rasmussen will officiate.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Memorials are suggested to the Central Nebraska Humane Society. Condolences may be shared at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services.
Doris was born March 10, 1942, in Broken Bow, to R. Loucks and Lorene (Schall) Robertson. She was raised in Mason City, graduating from Mason City High School in 1960. After graduation, Doris moved to Lincoln until 1971, when she moved to Kearney and then in 1997, she moved back to Mason City.
On Dec. 6, 1976, Doris was united in marriage to Lyle Swartwood in Reno, Nev. Doris worked at West Company for 26 years before working as a housekeeper at Holiday Inn. She was a member of the Lutheran Church in Mason City. Doris enjoyed sewing, and loved animals of all kinds.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Tim (Colleen) Swartwood of Overton, Ken Swartwood of Odessa, Doran Swartwood of Elm Creek, Scott Swartwood of North Platte, Shane (Sheri) Swartwood of Rapid City, S.D.; sister, Donna (Kenneth) Almquist of Kearney; niece, Annette (Doug) Robbins, of Chicago; and nephew, Robert (Amy) Almquist of Grand Island.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Lyle Swartwood.
