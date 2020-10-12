Dorothey Hefner, 89

HASTINGS — “It is with deep regret that I must fade into the sunset as I will be 90 years old October 12, 2020. It is amazing to me that I still feel that I am 20 years old and need to somehow continue on but …” These words were written by Dorothey “Dora” Hefner in July 2020 in a letter to her customers upon selling her credit bulletin business.

On Aug. 13, 2020, Dorothey’s spirit quietly left us to be with her precious Savior, Jesus and to reunite with her beloved husband, Lyle, and all those she knew and loved who went home to Heaven before her.

Dorothey was born Oct. 12, 1930, in Boelus to Edward and Florence (Crowe) Whitefoot, one of five children including a set of identical twin boys. She spent most of her early years living in Boelus. She often told the story of how she, at the age of 10, worked alongside her dad in his gas station grinding valves and washing spark plugs. She told how her dad would say to her “Dors, if you don’t want to go the extra mile in anything you do, just don’t even start it.” This was the beginning of her strong work ethic and her pursuit of excellence in her work and in her life.