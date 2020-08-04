Dorothy ‘Dot’ Aubushon, 82

Dorothy “Dot” G. Aubushon, went home to be with the Lord in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, days before her 82nd birthday.
Born in southwest Ashton on Aug. 7, 1938, Dorothy was the first of four daughters of Elisabeth “Liz” and Stanley “Stan” Roschynialski. After completing high school, Dorothy got an office job with the Boy Scouts of America, which is where she met the love of her life, Charles “Chuck” Aubushon. Dorothy and Chuck married on June 20, 1959, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island. The couple settled in Grand Island, had three children and built a successful construction and remodeling business.
Dorothy was a giant, impacting many and achieving much in life. A very determined woman, she learned how to run a small business while taking care of her family. She was an avid gardener, canner and seamstress. She was resourceful, and even when things were tight her family always had what they needed.
While she was tough, Dorothy had a deep love for the people around her. Her house was always open and welcoming to those in need. Dorothy and Chuck were leaders in the Boy Scouts, and many of the young men looked at Dorothy and Chuck as their second parents.
Dorothy organized large family gatherings for holidays, took care of her parents as they aged, and was an avid member of her ladies coffee club. She always remembered a birthday, an anniversary or a holiday with a card and a note. In the late evening hours and after all the day’s chores were done, Dorothy loved to pour over a book or some needlework project, always with a cat or a dog by her side.
Dorothy found inner peace in her later years, accepting Christ as her personal savior. She passed away peacefully, family by her side and angels leading her home.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Aubushon; her first son, Christopher Aubushon, his wife, Anne, and their daughter and son-in-law, Caitlin and Ethan Triplett; her second son, Douglas Aubushon, his wife, Barbara, and their daughter, Brooklyn; and her daughter, Patricia Skeie, her husband, Tom, and their son and daughter-in-law, Anton and Tatiana Skeie.
Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com/.